Ten million Australians vote so far in same-sex marriage poll
#World News
October 10, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 8 days ago

Ten million Australians vote so far in same-sex marriage poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Australian Bureau of Statistics gay marriage law postal survey form is seen in this September 16, 2017 illustration image. REUTERS/Jason Reed/illustration/Files

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Ten million Australians, or 62.5 percent of eligible voters, have cast their votes so far in a postal ballot on whether same-sex marriage should be legalised, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That was up from an estimate of 9.2 million made a week ago.

Australians began voting last month in the non-binding poll to inform the government on whether voters wanted Australia to become the 25th nation to permit same-sex marriage. The results will be announced on Nov. 15.

The response rate already surpasses the 60.5 percent reached in Ireland’s same-sex marriage referendum in 2015.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill

