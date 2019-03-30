Two Japanese teenagers drown in Australian lake - police

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The bodies of two Japanese teenagers missing since Friday were found in a lake on Fraser Island off Australia’s northeast coast, police said on Saturday.

“Two 16-year-old boys have sadly drowned on Fraser Island overnight,” Queensland state police said on Twitter.

“The boys, both Japanese nationals, were reported missing from a tour group near Lake McKenzie just after 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon,” a police statement said.

Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island, north of the Queensland capital, Brisbane, is a popular tourist and swimming destination. Britain’s Prince Harry visited the lake during a tour of Australia last year.