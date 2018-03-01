Australian regulator authorises some LNG producers to coordinate maintenance

March 2 (Reuters) - The Australian competition regulator on Friday said it would allow Chevron, INPEX, Shell, and Woodside Petroleum to coordinate maintenance activities at their liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

“LNG producers can now schedule maintenance together without risking breaching competition laws, reducing concurrent work at their facilities,” Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

The regulator said it made its decision on the basis that the LNG producers were competing for a limited pool of contractors and equipment to carry out scheduled maintenance work.

The authorisation has been granted for five years. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)