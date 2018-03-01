FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
March 1, 2018 / 11:12 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Australian regulator authorises some LNG producers to coordinate maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - The Australian competition regulator on Friday said it would allow Chevron, INPEX, Shell, and Woodside Petroleum to coordinate maintenance activities at their liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

“LNG producers can now schedule maintenance together without risking breaching competition laws, reducing concurrent work at their facilities,” Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

The regulator said it made its decision on the basis that the LNG producers were competing for a limited pool of contractors and equipment to carry out scheduled maintenance work.

The authorisation has been granted for five years. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.