Alek Sigley poses for a photo in an unidentified location in this undated image obtained on social media. Alek Sigley via Facebook/ via REUTERS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian student who went missing in North Korea has been released from detention and has safely left the country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Alek Sigley, 29, went missing last week.

“Mr Alek Sigley has been released from detention in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Morrison told Parliament, referring to North Korea by its official name.