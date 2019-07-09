World News
July 9, 2019 / 1:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian student released from North Korea says spy charges 'obviously' false

1 Min Read

Australian student Alek Sigley, 29, who was detained in North Korea, arrives at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Australian student released last week after being detained in North Korea said on Tuesday Pyongyang’s accusation that he was a spy was “pretty obviously” false.

North Korean state media had accused Alek Sigley of espionage and incitement by working with foreign media, including NK News, a website that specializes in North Korea.

“The allegation that I am a spy is (pretty obviously) false. The only material I gave to NK News was what was published publicly on the blog, and the same goes for other media outlets,” Sigley said in a Tweet.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below