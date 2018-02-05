FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 9:06 AM / in 2 days

Chevron sells 1st condensate cargo from Australia's Wheatstone LNG - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* Chevron Corp has sold the first ever condensate cargo to be exported from the Wheatstone LNG project in Australia, three trade sources said on Monday

* The cargo will load in February and has been sold to Thailand’s PTT, they said

* Chevron declined to comment

* Production capacity of the Wheatstone and Lago fields (and nearby third-party fields) is 30,000 barrels per day of condensate and the oil will load from the Ashburton terminal, Chevron said (Reporting by Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

