Australian prime minister survives no-confidence motion

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull defeated a no-confidence motion tabled in parliament by the opposition Labor Party on Tuesday, hours after his leadership was challenged by a Liberal Party colleague.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives for a party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 21, 2018. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

The no-confidence motion, which could have brought on an early election, failed after all government lawmakers in the lower house of parliament backed Turnbull. That was despite 35 Liberal Party colleagues voting against him in the internal leadership challenge earlier on Tuesday.