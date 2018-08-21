FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 21, 2018 / 5:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australian prime minister survives no-confidence motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull defeated a no-confidence motion tabled in parliament by the opposition Labor Party on Tuesday, hours after his leadership was challenged by a Liberal Party colleague.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives for a party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 21, 2018. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

The no-confidence motion, which could have brought on an early election, failed after all government lawmakers in the lower house of parliament backed Turnbull. That was despite 35 Liberal Party colleagues voting against him in the internal leadership challenge earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.