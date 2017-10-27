Australian court rules deputy PM ineligible for parliament, govt loses majority

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s High Court ruled on Friday that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is ineligible to remain in parliament, a decision that has cost the coalition government its one-seat parliamentary majority.

Joyce was one of seven politicians whose eligibility to sit in parliament was thrown into doubt when it was found they were dual citizens, which bars them from being elected to the national parliament under Australia’s constitution.

The court ordered that a by-election must be held for Joyce’s electorate. The Australian dollar fell a quarter of a U.S. cent after the court announced its decision. (Reporting By Colin Packham; Writing by Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)