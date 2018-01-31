FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Oil report
January 31, 2018 / 10:28 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Australia to put ownership restrictions on foreign purchases of electricity assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia will impose new ownership restrictions in relation to future foreign purchases of electricity and distribution assets, the federal government said on Thursday.

“Electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure are critical national assets and a key national security safeguard is the diversity of ownership of these assets,” Treasurer Scott Morrison and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said in a joint statement.

Morrison also said foreign investors will need to demonstrate that agricultural land they want to buy has been part of a public sales process and marketed widely to potential Australian bidders for at least 30 days. (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.