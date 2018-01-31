UPDATE 1-Australia to curb foreign ownership of electricity assets

* Australian government to restrict foreign energy purchases

* Treasurer already has discretion to regulate foreign purchases

* Treasurer blocked Chinese, Hong King energy grid bids in 2016 (Adds Morrison quotes from treasurer-home affairs minister statement, context)

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia will impose new ownership restrictions on future foreign purchases of electricity and distribution assets, the federal government said on Thursday.

“Electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure are critical national assets and a key national security safeguard is the diversity of ownership of these assets,” Treasurer Scott Morrison and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said in a joint statement.

Morrison also said foreign investors would need to demonstrate that agricultural land they want to buy had been part of a public sales process and marketed widely to potential Australian bidders for at least 30 days.

The statement did not specify the new restrictions. Foreign entities seeking to buy any major Australian asset must already apply to the Foreign Investment Review Board, which Morrison oversees.

The main energy grids of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, the country’s largest, second- and fifth-biggest states respectively, have already been privatised.

A sweeping asset privatisation program in Australia, aimed at raising some A$100 billion ($81 billion) to bankroll new infrastructure, has generated controversy domestically.

In 2016, Morrison blocked the roughly A$10 billion purchase of the country’s biggest energy grid by State Grid Corp of China and Hong Kong’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings following a public backlash about offshore asset sales.

“The Government is committed to an open foreign investment regime that strikes the right balance in managing national security risks, while promoting job opportunities and enabling economic growth,” the statement said.

“With electricity distribution assets the stakes are higher, and Australians expect additional foreign investment protections in place.”