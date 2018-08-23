Australia PM Turnbull clings to power, offers fresh leadership vote

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull stubbornly clung to power on Thursday, as senior ministers deserted him, saying he would hold a second leadership vote on Friday if he received a letter signed by the majority of the ruling Liberal party.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 21, 2018. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Turnbull narrowly won a leadership vote on Tuesday against former home affairs minister Peter Dutton. Dutton and senior ministers on Thursday called for a second ballot.

Turnbull said if he received the letter requesting a fresh vote, he would call a party meeting for midday on Friday (0200 GMT). If a leadership spill motion was then passed, he would not stand in the vote.

“If the motion is carried, I will treat that as a vote of no confidence and I will not stand as a candidate in the ballot,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.