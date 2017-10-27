FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian PM says business as usual despite citizenship crisis
#World News
October 27, 2017 / 4:59 AM / in a day

Australian PM says business as usual despite citizenship crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday the “business of government goes on” despite a citizenship crisis that ousted his deputy and cost the government its parliamentary majority.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull listens to a question during a news conference after a meeting of the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 5, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Australia’s High Court ruled earlier on Friday that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and four other lawmakers are ineligible to remain in parliament because they held dual citizenship at the time of the last election.

“The decision of the court today is clearly not the outcome we were hoping for but the business of government goes on,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

Turnbull confirmed that a by-election would be held in Joyce’s seat on Dec. 2.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait

