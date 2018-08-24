FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 4:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's outgoing PM to resign from parliament leaving government one-seat majority at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s outgoing prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday he would resign from parliament “not before too long” after being ousted in a leadership battle, leaving the government’s one-seat majority at risk.

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull holds a news conference after a party meeting in Canberra, Australia August 24, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Turnbull’s resignation would leave the government of new Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing a by-election for Turnbull’s Sydney seat that could see it lose its one-seat majority.

“I’ll be leaving the parliament not before too long. As I have always said. I’ve been very clear about that. It’s not a secret,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

Treasurer Morrison will become Australia’s 30th prime minister after winning a Liberal party leadership vote on Friday, ending an internecine battle that has scarred the conservative government ahead of an election due by May 2019.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Michael Perry

