Australia overtakes Qatar as world's biggest LNG exporter - Refinitiv data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Australia overtook Qatar as the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time in November, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed on Monday.

In November, Australia shipped out 6.7936 million tonnes of LNG while Qatar exported 6.2025 million tonnes, the data showed.

Australia’s LNG exports jumped by over 15 percent from the previous month, while Qatar’s exports slipped by 3 percent, falling for the first time at this time of the year since 2014.