July 2, 2018 / 8:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman to review bookbuilding after Healthscope block query - Australia regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said the local arm of Goldman Sachs has agreed to review how it sells shares to investors, after it failed to notify the market about dwindling interest in a block trade it conducted for Healthscope in 2015.

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Goldman Sachs Australia had failed to tell investors that interest for the A$853 million ($628.66 million) block trade in shares of the health operator had waned.

“Investors need to have confidence that they are being provided with accurate information in the course of a bookbuild or underwriting process,” ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said in a statement on Monday.

($1 = 1.3569 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran; Editing by Himani Sarkar

