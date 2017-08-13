FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More than 80,000 hit Sydney streets for City2Surf fun run
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 13, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 2 months ago

More than 80,000 hit Sydney streets for City2Surf fun run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - More than 80,000 runners took part in Sydney’s annual City2Surf race on Sunday, with 2016 champion Harry Summers defending his title in 42 minutes and 16 seconds, media reported.

Celia Sullohern was the first woman to complete the 14-km (8.7 mile) run from the Sydney central business district through to Bondi Beach in a time of 47 minutes and 11 seconds, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Three-time Paralympic Gold Medallist Kurt Fearnley won the wheelchair event.

The City2Surf started in 1971 and raised over A$4 million ($3.16 million) this year for hundreds of charities, according to the official race website.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.