FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two children killed as car crashes into Australian classroom
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 7, 2017 / 3:33 AM / a day ago

Two children killed as car crashes into Australian classroom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A car crashed into a Sydney school classroom on Tuesday, killing two eight-year-old boys and seriously injuring three children, Australian police said.

Police believe it was an accident, not a deliberate attack.

A sports utility vehicle smashed through the wooden wall of the school in Sydney’s west, where 24 primary-age children were in class with their teacher, police said in a statement.

Three girls, two aged eight and another aged nine, were in a serious or stable condition in hospital. Another 17 children and their teacher were treated for minor injuries.

Police said the driver, a 52-year-old woman who was not hurt, was taken to hospital for blood and urine tests and later charged with two counts of dangerous driving.

TV images showed the car punched through the wall and stop completely inside the classroom, which was adorned with children’s drawings and pictures.

“Obviously it was a scene of carnage,” New South Wales state Ambulance Superintendent Stephanie Radnidge told reporters outside the school.

New South Wales Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said police were “not looking at this as an intentional act, it is a crash investigation”.

The driver was granted bail to appear in court on Nov. 29, according to a police statement.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Jane Wardell and Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.