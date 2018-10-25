FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 25, 2018 / 3:09 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Australian students pricked with syringe in apparent prank gone wrong

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Seven students at an Australian school in Sydney were set to undergo blood tests on Thursday, after having being pricked with a syringe in what appeared to be a prank gone wrong.

Police and ambulances were called to Plumpton High School in a western Sydney suburb following reports that students had been stabbed, to find they had received minor needle pricks.

“They will attend a medical centre for testing as a precaution,” a police representative said in a statement.

Police in New South Wales state said they were told a student was pulling what appeared to be a prank that involved a needle, and had yet to speak to the student involved.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.