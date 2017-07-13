FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Australia, New Zealand shares climb after Yellen's rate remarks
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 6:53 AM / a month ago

Australia, New Zealand shares climb after Yellen's rate remarks

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

July 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen signalled only a gradual tightening of monetary policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index, recovering Wednesday's losses, rose 1.1 percent, or 62.97 points, to 5,736.80.

The benchmark closed at a three-week low in the previous session, falling nearly 1 percent to 5,673.8 - the second time this month it dropped below the psychologically important 5,700 level.

The Dow rose to a record high after Yellen's less hawkish than expected congressional testimony was seen as a green light for Wall Street to step up riskier trades.

Australia's financial index rose nearly 1 percent though U.S. counterparts, which tend to benefit from higher rates, were last among sectors, closing up 0.1 percent.

The biggest banks by market value, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp, were among the top gainers on the benchmark by weight, up 1.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Biotherapeutics firm CSL Ltd was also among the top performers with its near 3 percent ascent helping the healthcare index have its best day since mid-January.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended up 0.3 percent at 7,610.89, aided by industrial and healthcare shares.

Auckland International Airport and Fischer & Paykel Healthcare Corp were the benchmark's biggest gainers, 1.5 percent and 1 percent higher respectively. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.