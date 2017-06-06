FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia shares to open higher, NZ lower
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares to open higher, NZ lower

1 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to trade up on
Wednesday, with commodities set to gain from rising gold and oil
prices.
    Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, finding technical support
after sliding below $47 a barrel, while gold prices surged to a
seven-month high, riding a weak dollar and geopolitical
uncertainties.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 15 points
or 0.27 percent to 5682.0, a 15.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
1.52 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.