Australia shares to open lower; NZ down

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Thursday, as commodities come under pressure from falling oil and gold prices Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger dollar, while an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline contributed to an existing global glut, pushing down prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,654, a 13.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index closed about 0.27 percent lower. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05 percent in early trade. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)