2 months ago
Australia shares set for flat open, NZ down slightly
June 8, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares set for flat open, NZ down slightly

1 Min Read

    June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on
Friday as a slew of geopolitical uncertainties are seen keeping
market sentiment skittish.
    An exit poll on Thursday said Prime Minister Theresa May's
Conservative Party would fail to win a parliamentary majority in
Britain's election, while Australian police were seen carrying
out "counter-terrorism" raids in Melbourne early on Friday.
                         
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.09
percent or 5 points to 5680.0, a 3.5-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.17
percent in early trade.
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

