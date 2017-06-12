FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Australia shares set to edge lower; NZ down
June 12, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares set to edge lower; NZ down

2 Min Read

    June 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street which fell as a
sell-off in Apple          and other tech heavyweights dragged
stocks down.
    The technology sector rout weighed on all three major U.S.
stock indexes and raised concerns about lofty U.S. share levels,
while the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting
this week.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.264
percent or 15 points to 5675, a 2.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
up 0.02 percent on Friday, while financial markets in the
country were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)

