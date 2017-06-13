FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Australia shares to edge higher, NZ slightly up
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares to edge higher, NZ slightly up

2 Min Read

    June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
up on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as
technology stocks bounced back and investors positioned for an
expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
    The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise its
benchmark interest rate on Wednesday and may also provide
details on its plans to shrink $4.5 trillion of assets it
amassed to nurse the economic recovery.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.121
percent or 7 points to 5789, a 16.2-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
finished up 1.7 percent on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1 percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)

