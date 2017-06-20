FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to edge lower; NZ down marginally
June 20, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares set to edge lower; NZ down marginally

1 Min Read

    June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
subdued on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street, with falling oil
and gold prices weighing down energy and gold stocks.
    U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil
prices hurt energy stocks and retail stocks were pulled down by
concerns about Amazon.com's          plan to boost its apparel
business.           
    Gold stocks are likely to come under pressure after gold 
inched down to a five-week low on Tuesday.       
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5
percent, or 29 points to  5667, a 90.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark fell 0.8 percent to finish the session at
5,757.30 on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Brown)

