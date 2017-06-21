FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia shares poised for lower open, NZ slips
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares poised for lower open, NZ slips

1 Min Read

    June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
losses into a third session on Thursday, taking cues from Wall
Street, with negative leads coming from lower oil prices.
    Energy stocks may lead losses for the day, mirroring their
U.S. counterparts as oil prices ended down on Wednesday after
hitting a 10-month low, as growing U.S. production and reduced
Chinese refinery activity fed mounting concern over the stubborn
global crude glut.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, or 18 points to 5622, a 43.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed 1.6 percent, or 91.55 points, lower to
end the session at 5,665.70 on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.


 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.