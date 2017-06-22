Australia shares set to open higher; NZ marginally low

June 23 - Australian shares look set to open higher on Friday, buoyed by modest rebound in oil prices, while healthcare stocks are likely get a boost from positive sentiment around the release of U.S. Senate Republicans' healthcare bill. Gains are also likely to be lead by energy as oil prices rose on Thursday, a day after hitting 10-month lows. U.S. Senate leaders on Thursday unveiled a draft of legislation to replace Obamacare, which sent the S&P healthcare index up 1 percent. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent or 7 points to 5,650, a 56-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7 percent or 40.28 points higher to at 5,706.00 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)