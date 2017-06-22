FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ marginally low
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ marginally low

1 Min Read

    June 23 - Australian shares look set to open higher on
Friday, buoyed by modest rebound in oil prices, while healthcare
stocks are likely get a boost from positive sentiment around the
release of U.S. Senate Republicans' healthcare bill.
    Gains are also likely to be lead by energy as oil prices
rose on Thursday, a day after hitting 10-month lows.      
    U.S. Senate leaders on Thursday unveiled a draft of
legislation to replace Obamacare, which sent the S&P healthcare
index          up 1 percent.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent or 7 points to 5,650, a 56-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed 0.7 percent or 40.28 points higher to
at 5,706.00 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
      

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.