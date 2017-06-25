FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares seen flat at open; NZ down

1 Min Read

    June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat
on Monday, as gains in commodity-driven stocks are expected to
offset losses in the financial sector. 
    South Australia imposed a surprise tax on Australia's five
biggest banks on Thursday, prompting predictions that other
states could follow suit. The financial index         closed
down 0.4 percent on Friday.               
    However, commodity prices improved over the weekend with
gold, iron ore and oil edging higher.                     
    The local share price index futures          rose nearly 0.1
percent or 3 points to 5,662, a 53.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday to close at
5,715.875, but ended the week down 1 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Bill Rigby)

