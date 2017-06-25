Australia shares seen flat at open; NZ down

June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Monday, as gains in commodity-driven stocks are expected to offset losses in the financial sector. South Australia imposed a surprise tax on Australia's five biggest banks on Thursday, prompting predictions that other states could follow suit. The financial index closed down 0.4 percent on Friday. However, commodity prices improved over the weekend with gold, iron ore and oil edging higher. The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.1 percent or 3 points to 5,662, a 53.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday to close at 5,715.875, but ended the week down 1 percent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Bill Rigby)