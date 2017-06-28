FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised for higher open; NZ up
June 28, 2017 / 10:20 PM / a month ago

Australia shares poised for higher open; NZ up

1 Min Read

    June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday, mirroring gains on Wall Street led by a rebound in
financial and technology stocks, and also supported by strong
commodity prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7
percent, or 40 points to 5,736, a 19.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close.
    The benchmark closed 0.7 percent higher in the previous
session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

