a month ago
Australia shares set to recover; NZ inches up
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants to probe harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants to probe harassment charges against Imran Khan
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
SPORTS
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
#Energy
July 2, 2017 / 10:17 PM / a month ago

Australia shares set to recover; NZ inches up

2 Min Read

    July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised for a
higher open on Monday as stronger commodity prices looked to
charge up resources stocks. 
    Oil rose for a seventh straight session on Friday on a
declining U.S. rig count and stronger demand data from China,
while iron ore prices headed for their biggest gain for the
month of June since 2009.                
    Coking coal prices extended gains on Friday, after soaring
nearly 8 percent the previous day.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, a 51.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark ended 1.7 percent lower on
Friday.
    Traders in Australia would also be gearing up for their 
central bank's policy meeting on Tuesday, where the bank is seen
to stand pat on its cash rate, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.              
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1 percent or 8.88 points to 7620.32 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)

