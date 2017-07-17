FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
Australia shares to open flat; NZ opens flat
July 17, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 22 days ago

Australia shares to open flat; NZ opens flat

1 Min Read

    July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
flat on Tuesday as gains in materials stocks are seen offsetting
losses in the financial sector.
    China's steel rebar futures rose to their highest in more
than 3-1/2-years and copper prices hit 4-1/2-month highs, buoyed
by solid economic data. 
    Financials are expected to have a cautious start as
investors will be looking out for any updates from the
Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) over banks'
capital requirements.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.07
percent to 5,693, a 62.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru)

