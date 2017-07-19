FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for a strong start, NZ down
July 19, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 21 days ago

Australia shares set for a strong start, NZ down

1 Min Read

    July 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
higher on Thursday supported by strong commodity prices and a
positive session on Wall Street last night.
     China's iron ore futures rose for a third session on
Wednesday as speculators added bullish bets while oil prices
jumped almost 2 percent.                 
    Wall Street's three major indexes Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq
hit record highs on Wednesday buoyed by technology shares and
strong corporate earnings.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.53
percent to 5695 points, a 37.1 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended 0.8 percent
higher on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.7 in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru)

