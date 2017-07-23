Australia shares to edge lower, NZ slightly down

July 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street and falling oil prices as investors looked forward to a meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers and the release of U.S. second-quarter economic growth data later this week. Oil prices fell 2.5 percent on Friday after a consultancy forecast a rise in OPEC production for July, fueling fresh concerns about the existing global crude glut. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5639.0, a 83.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent to 5722.8 on Friday New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)