July 27, 2017 / 10:29 PM / 12 days ago

Australia shares set for a tepid start; NZ inches down

1 Min Read

    July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a quiet
start on Friday, as positive sentiment from firm oil prices may
be offset by falling U.S. stocks and sliding iron ore prices. 
    Oil prices climbed to an eight-week high on Thursday, after
a rally in U.S. gasoline futures, while U.S. stocks retreated
due to poor performance from tech and transportation
shares.         
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.03
percent to 5718, a 67.01 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.15 percent higher on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Dan Grebler)

