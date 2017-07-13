FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Australia shares set for quiet start; NZ slightly up
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 10:09 PM / a month ago

Australia shares set for quiet start; NZ slightly up

1 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to cool
off at open on Friday as the rally after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's statements to gradually raise interest rates
started fading. 
    Wall Street edged marginally higher on Thursday ahead of
profit reports due Friday from several big U.S.
banks.                
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent to 5680, a 56.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 1.1 percent to close at 5,736.80 on
Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.005
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.