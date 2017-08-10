FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ lower
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 3 days ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ lower

1 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to extend losses on Friday,
tracking Wall Street as investors moved to safe-haven assets following an
increasingly aggressive exchange of threats between the United States and North
Korea.
    Wall Street's S&P 500 index        had its biggest one-day decline in almost
three months on Thursday.      
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.2 percent, or 68 points,
 to 5,631, a 129.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.7 percent, or 51.25
points, to 7,738.46 at 2205 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.