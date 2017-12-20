Aussie shares set to open lower post U.S. tax vote; NZ up

December 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street after a month-long rally leading up to the U.S. tax cut plan, passed by Congress earlier in the day. The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to the bill, which Senate had already voted in favour of, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature. Australian share price index futures fell 19 points to 6060, a 15.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent by 2105 GMT. (Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)