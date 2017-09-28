Australia shares expected to edge higher; NZ up

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street's higher close on Thursday, while stronger copper prices and a recovery in gold are expected to lend support to some materials stocks. The S&P posted a record on gains in McDonald's and healthcare stocks, while investors continued to hope President Donald Trump will be able to make progress on tax reform. The local share price index futures rose 0.25 percent or 14 points to 5,660, a 10.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.11 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.28 percent to 7,938.120 by 2107 GMT. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)