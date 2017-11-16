FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to gain on Friday; NZ steady
November 16, 2017 / 9:19 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Australia shares expected to gain on Friday; NZ steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a strong
start on Friday, taking a cue from Wall Street which was boosted
by gains in Wal-Mart and technology shares. 
    Basic materials stocks, the second biggest sector on the
benchmark index         by market capitalization, stand to gain
from iron ore prices that climbed 2.09 percent on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange          .           
    The local share price index futures          climbed 0.7
percent, or 42 points to 5993, a 49.489-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was steady
or 2.85 points higher to 8037.55 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
