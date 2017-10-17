FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to inch lower, NZ down
October 17, 2017 / 9:23 PM / in 4 days

Australia shares expected to inch lower, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to take a
breather and snap five straight sessions of gains on Wednesday
as base metal prices retreated after a strong rally. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent, or 6 points to 5,865, a 24.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
up 0.7 percent on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade. 
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)

