FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares expected to open lower, tracking Wall Street; NZ marginally down
Sections
Featured
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
World
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Interactive Graphic
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
SPORTS
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2017 / 9:19 PM / a day ago

Australia shares expected to open lower, tracking Wall Street; NZ marginally down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street, while material stocks
might gain after base metals and iron ore prices hit fresh highs
over the weekend.
    Wall Street fell on Friday after ex-national security
adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about
contacts with Russia's ambassador.     
    Shanghai steel futures traded near their strongest level
since mid-September on Friday and chalked up their biggest
weekly gain in four months, supported by tighter supply in the
world's top producer.          
    Australian share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent, a 1.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
   

 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.