FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares expected to open steady; NZ muted
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 21 days ago

Australia shares expected to open steady; NZ muted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
flat on Wednesday taking cues from Wall Street which closed
steady after tech stocks bounced back and remarks from Fed Chair
Janet Yellen increased expectations of a December rate hike. 
    The Federal reserve needs to carry on gradual rate hikes and
it would be imprudent to leave rates unchanged until inflation
reached Fed's 2-percent target, said Yellen.     
    The Australian share price index futures          rose 0.28
percent or 16 points to 5,675, a 4.0-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.22 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.06
percent to 7,882.410 by 2104 GMT.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.