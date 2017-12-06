Australia shares expected to rise; NZ rebounds

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen edging higher at open on Thursday before the release of October trade balance data later in the session. A Reuters poll sees it posting a surplus of A$1.38 billion in October. Energy stocks, however, may face some pressure due to weakness in oil. The local share price index futures was up 0.27 percent, or 16 points at 5,967, a 21.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended Wednesday down 0.4 percent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2 percent, or 14.67 points, to 8,145.53 at 2106 GMT after posting three straight losing sessions. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)