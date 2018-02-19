FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia shares expected to slip; NZ rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at
Tuesday's open, tracking weakening metal prices on the London
Metal Exchange.
    Copper         fell 1.6 percent on Monday, while nickel
        ended 2.3 percent lower.  
    Australian share price index futures          fell about 0.6
percent, or 34 points, to 5,869, a 72.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark added
0.6 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent in early trade, helped by consumer staples and health
care stocks.
    The biggest prop to the index was a2 Milk Company Ltd
        , which rose as much as 1.3 percent. The country reports
fortnightly milk auction data later in the day.

    
       

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)
