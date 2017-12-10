Australia shares expected to start week higher, NZ slips

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, following Friday's gains on Wall Street on better than expected jobs data, and supported by firm commodity prices. U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent hurricanes faded, Labor Department data showed, topping expectations of a rise in jobs of 200,000. Australian share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 23 points, to 6024 - a 29.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended up 0.3 percent on Friday and gained about 0.1 percent on the week. New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 8218.50 by 2107 GMT. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)