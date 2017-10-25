Australia shares likely to dip, NZ slightly lower

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slip at open on Thursday, with weak commodity prices likely to pull material and energy stocks lower, while a slump on Wall Street in the previous session is also seen weighing on sentiment. U.S. oil prices slipped on Wednesday after a surprising increase in U.S. crude inventories, while soft earnings on Wall Street caused a slump in U.S. stocks. Locally, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd posted annual statutory net profit of A$6.41 billion ($4.94 billion), slightly below an average estimate of A$6.87 billion from 9 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent or 11 points to 5,878, a 27.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade, ahead of the release of September trade balance data. ($1 = 1.2977 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)