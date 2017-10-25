FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares likely to dip, NZ slightly lower
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Rohingya crisis
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
Autos
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia shares likely to dip, NZ slightly lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slip at
open on Thursday, with weak commodity prices likely to pull
material and energy stocks lower, while a slump on Wall Street
in the previous session is also seen weighing on sentiment.
    U.S. oil prices slipped on Wednesday after a surprising
increase in U.S. crude inventories, while soft earnings on Wall
Street caused a slump in U.S. stocks.                   
    Locally, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
         posted annual statutory net profit of A$6.41 billion 
($4.94 billion), slightly below an average estimate of A$6.87
billion from 9 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent or 11 points to 5,878, a 27.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.1 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade, ahead of the release of September trade
balance data.
    
($1 = 1.2977 Australian dollars)

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.