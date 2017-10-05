Australia shares look set for strong start; NZ up slightly

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street climbing to yet another record, a recovery in oil prices, and copper ending on a positive note on Thursday are expected to help Australian shares open higher in their last session of the week. The local share price index futures jumped 0.6 percent, or 36 points, to 5,670, an 18.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. In the previous session, the benchmark closed flat at 5,651.8. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 3.53 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,977.8 at 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)