Australia shares poised for a somber start; NZ lower
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 2 days ago

Australia shares poised for a somber start; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen edging lower at
open on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street and a dip in base metal
prices, while investors may also remain watchful of third
quarter economic growth data to be out later in the day.
    A Reuters poll shows expectation for the nation's Gross
Domestic Product for the third quarter to have risen 0.7 percent
from the previous quarter, and 3 percent from the same period
last year.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.54
percent, or 32 points to 5,948, a 23.8 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.2 percent lower in its previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.07 percent, or 5.42 points to 8,170.79 at 2106 GMT.
       

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Mark
Heinrich)

