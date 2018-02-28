FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia shares poised for a weak start; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
losses and open lower on Thursday following a decline in energy
prices that hit U.S. stocks.
    The local share price index futures          fell 45 points,
or 0.8 percent, to 5,956, a 60-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark finished the
previous session down 0.7 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.13 percent, or 10.68 points, to 8,363.14 at 2110 GMT.    
       

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)
