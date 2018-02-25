FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 9:29 PM / a day ago

Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening higher
on Monday, tracking a recovery on Wall Street as worries over a
possible quickening of interest rate hikes dissipated.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent or 31 points to 6,004, a 4.2-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.8 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent in early trade, and was headed for its fourth straight
session of gains.
    

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, editing by David
Evans)
