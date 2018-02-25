Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ up

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening higher on Monday, tracking a recovery on Wall Street as worries over a possible quickening of interest rate hikes dissipated. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent or 31 points to 6,004, a 4.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade, and was headed for its fourth straight session of gains. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)